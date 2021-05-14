Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Sunny Leone: Hold your loved ones close to you

Sunny Leone shared that her children and husband Daniel Weber outdid themselves in making her feel special on her birthday

By Glamsham Bureau
Sunny Leone: Hold your loved ones close to you
Sunny Leone | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Sunny Leone on Friday shared that her children Nisha, Asher, Noah, and husband Daniel Weber outdid themselves in making her feel special on her birthday, which was on May 13.

“So thankful to all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make due with the resources around us but Nisha, Asher, Noah and @dirrty99 out did themselves. Beyond touched. You can have all the things in the world but without family you are nothing,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m luckily enough to have a beautiful family, friends and truly everyone out there who blesses me with their love! I love you all so so much! God bless and stay safe everyone! Hold your loved ones close to you and protect each other at all costs!! It’s our job as parents to protect our family and feed our family. Stay indoors and wear a mask!!” she concluded.

Adv.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the film “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon” and the web series “Anamika”.

Adv.
Previous articlePooja Bisht opens up on her role in ‘Flawed’
Next articleDrake lauds ‘God’s Plan’ scholarship receiver for master’s degree
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates