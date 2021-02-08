ADVERTISEMENT
Sunny Leone shares her Monday lessons

Sunny Leone has shared some pop philosophy for fans, which she described as her Monday lessons.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sunny Leone has shared some pop philosophy for fans on social media, which she described as her Monday lessons.

“Monday lessons! Even if you try to alter the facts, the truth is still the truth! You will be able to convince only yourself and no one else!” she wrote as the caption.

Sunny posted her Monday lesson with a string of pictures on Instagram from Kerala, which capture her in an olive jumpsuit with chunky earrings, along with ombre shade hair. She completes the look with white sneakers.

The actress is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show in Splitsvilla in Kerala along with Rannvijay Singha.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.  –ians/dc/vnc

