BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Sunny Leone’s mantra: Make best of every situation

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posted a series of pictures on Friday with the simple message to her followers to keep smiling.

Sunny posted the pictures on Instagram, where she is sequentially captured standing on the stump of a tree, about to jump, and finally jumping off the stump.

“Make the best of every situation!!! Smile,” she wrote alongside the images.

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot her upcoming film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. It is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

She had recently shot for the reality TV show “MTV Splitsvilla” in the state, too.

