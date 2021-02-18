ADVERTISEMENT
Sunny Leone: Poise is important even when falling down

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared some words of wisdom along with a clip she shared on social media

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 18: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared some words of wisdom along with a clip she shared on social media. Sunny posted a slow-mo video in which Sunny is seen dressed in a mustard jumpsuit and is posing for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool.

She wrote alongside the picture, “Poise is important even when you are falling down.”

Currently Sunny is in Kerala shooting for MTV’s youth based reality show Splitsvilla.

Last month, she kick-started the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

