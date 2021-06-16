Super-fit Milind Soman flaunts shirtless beef

Adv.

At 55, Milind Soman continues to defy the laws of aging. On Wednesday evening, Milind posted a video and a picture on Instagram that would give serious complex to guys half his age.

The Instagram image and clip capture a shirtless Milind in the mood for fitness therapy. The picture sees him flaunt rippling biceps and chiselled abs. The model-actor looks away from the camera to strike an attitude pose. If anything at all gives away his age, it his carefully trimmed grey-white beard and matching hair.

The video sees Milind doing 40 push-ups. He goes non-stop till number 39, looks up at a camera while resting for a couple of seconds and smiles, and then completes the final push-up.

Milind reveals his mantra of fitness in the caption.

“Never forget the basics 😃Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that’s all I need 😊 how many in 60secs? No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It’s a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with!” he writes along with the image and video clip.