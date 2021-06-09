Swara Bhaskar gets nostalgic on Sonam Kapoor’s birthday

Adv.

Actress Swara Bhaskar took to social media on Wednesday and wrote a long, emotional birthday message for her best friend Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Swara recalled their first meeting and the years of friendship together.

Both the actresses have worked together in ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.

Posting a picture of them giggling away, Swara wrote in the caption, “Happy happy birthday to this beauty with the biggest heart! @sonamkapoor I remember the first time we met. Benaras in September 2012. The doors of the elevator opened and inside was the entire Kapoor family and you were standing tall in the middle.”

Adv.

“I remember your warm infectious smile and enthusiastic ‘Hiiiiii’ that dispelled any fear that I may have had about you being ‘a spoilt diva’ or a ‘tantrummy princess’.. in the years that have followed knowing you has been one pleasant surprise after another and one humbling realisation after another.”

Swara also wished that Sonam would come back to Mumbai soon from London.

“Watching you conduct yourself with generosity and largesse has taught me to be a better and less judgemental person; and your friendship has made an industry vagabond feel a little bit at home in #Bollywood. I love you behen, and I miss you. These pics are a testimony to the laughter and joy you bring into all lives you touch.. You deserve every happiness and good thing this world has to offer! Happiest birthday!!

P.s. Come back soon! Bombay is not Bombay without you! ❤️,” the actress wrote.