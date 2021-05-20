Taapsee Pannu: Just hanging there, staying afloat

Adv.

Actress Taapsee Pannu took to social media on Thursday to express her state of mind amid lockdown with a throwback picture that triggers melancholic moods.

Taapsee shared a throwback photo on Instagram where she is posing in a swimming pool, staying afloat. Alongside the photo, Taapsee wrote, “Just hanging there… Staying afloat…. One day at a time…. Waiting….. Throwback pictures don’t always make u smile.”

Taapsee recently took to social media to mourn the demise of Shooter Chandro Tomar, fondly known as Shooter Dadi, whose life inspired her 2019 film “Saand Ki Aankh”. While the role of Chandro was played by actress Bhumi Pednekar in the film, Taapsee essayed the avatar of Shooter Prakashi Tomar.

The actress has several films lined up, including “Looop Lapeta”, “Rashmi Rocket”, “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu”.