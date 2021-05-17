Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

All things favourite for Tahira Kashyap & Ayushmann Khurrana

Wishing for everyone's safety, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana reveals all her favourite things.

By Glamsham Editorial
All things favourite for Tahira Kashyap & Ayushmann Khurrana
All things favourite for Tahira Kashyap & Ayushmann Khurrana | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

As the cyclone Tauktae hit the nation, Mumbai amongst many other regions in India is experiencing heavy rainfall. Wishing for everyone’s safety amidst the cyclone, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana gave a glimpse of all her favourites on a rainy day in two posts on her Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself with her daughter Varushka enjoying their day at their balcony, Tahira said, “Hope everyone is safe!

Everything fav in this pic- mumbai rains, chai, the little one, papaya planter and TIKA THE IGGY! We are BIG @tikatheiggy fans!❤️

Adv.

P.s- it’s not a paid post😄we three are true blue tika fans!”

In another post, Tahira shared a picture of her husband Ayushmann Khurrana saying, “Also all things I like! (Part 2)
Chai, kitaab, lamp, study table, rain and this hot boy😍 @ayushmannk”.

Using the lockdown to her fullest, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana spends time with her kids to teach them multiple things including home plantation. Earlier, Tahira had shared a video of her kids picking methi leaves from their homegrown plant, today she offered insights into their papaya plantation.

Adv.
Previous articleDoes Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ show India is ready for PPV model
Next articleICC clears India's two home Tests of 'spot-fixing' influence
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates