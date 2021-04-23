Tahira Kashyap has a message of hope on World Book Day

Adv.

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to Instagram to share some insightful points from her recent book “12 Commandments Of Being A Woman”.

Posting a picture of herself surrounded by many books, Tahira wrote on her Instagram account on Friday: “On #worldbookday quoting a few lines from my book #the12commandmentsofbeingawomanMy practice tells me that the only reason we are faced with an obstacle is to become a better version of ourselves. It is an opportunity to change something in our life and a springboard to achieve greater heights.”

Tahira also encouraged people to hope for a better future.

“These are overwhelming times but a combined hopeful spirit will help us sail through. Let’s go all out to display humanity by helping whomever we can and if for some reason we can’t, let’s say a small prayer,” wrote Tahira, who scripted and directed the short film “Pinni” last year.