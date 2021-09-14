HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

How Ayushmann Khurrana won Tahira Kashyap’s heart reveled

On Ayushmann Khurrana's 37th birthday, his filmmaker-wife Tahira Kashyap revealed how the actor won her heart, when they both were just 19

By Glamsham Bureau
Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap | pic courtesy: instagram
On Ayushmann Khurrana’s 37th birthday on Tuesday, his filmmaker-wife Tahira Kashyap revealed how the actor won her heart, when they both were just 19 years old.

Tahira on Tuesday shared a throwback picture on Instagram and penned a heart-warming note talking about how the actor wooed her.

“We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me,” Tahira wrote.

She added: “You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheerleader.

“I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm P.S. – we were such lookers no.”

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Ayushmann’s upcoming roster includes ‘Anek’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and ‘Doctor G’.

Source@ayushmannk
