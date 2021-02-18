ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Tara Sutaria, the face of Hazoorilal Legacy campaign

Fine jewellery brand Hazoorilal Legacy announced the launch of its Brand Campaign 2021 with brand ambassador, Bollywood star Tara Sutaria

By Glamsham Editorial
Tara Sutaria, the face of Hazoorilal Legacy campaign
Tara Sutaria, the face of Hazoorilal Legacy campaign
ADVERTISEMENT

At the forefront of the fine jewellery segment for the past 68 years, New Delhi based fine jewellery brand Hazoorilal Legacy announced the launch of its Brand Campaign 2021 with brand ambassador, Bollywood star Tara Sutaria. The charismatic Ms. Sutaria made an announcement for Hazoorilal Legacy’s campaign launch on her social media, fondly highlighting her affiliation with the brand.

As the face of the brand, Tara Sutaria said, “I am honoured to continue my association with an iconic brand like Hazoorilal Legacy. A pioneer in the jewellery industry, the brand has changed the face of the jewellery design landscape. I can’t wait for the big reveal in the next few weeks.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Ramesh Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy said, “We’re delighted to have Tara take our brand story forward. Hazoorilal Legacy stands for classic and timeless jewelry and Tara, with her immense talent and remarkable ethics empowers and embraces the brand’s legacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hazoorilal Legacy introduced Tara Sutaria as its Brand Ambassador in September of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph: It has become a single industry but for language
Next articleNarwal starts campaign in Montenegro tourney with win
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Tara Sutaria congratulates friend Arpita Mehta with a beach pic…!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tara Sutaria congratulates friend Arpita Mehta with a breathtaking beach pic...! You can't miss this
Read more
News

Tara Sutaria to pair opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Tara Sutaria has been roped in to play the female lead in the second installment of Heropanti, starring Tiger Shroff.
Read more
News

Now Tara Sutaria makes a confession!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Tara Sutaria wittily describes herself a cereal killer in her latest post on social media. Tara posted a picture on Instagram where she is...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021