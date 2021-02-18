Tara Sutaria, the face of Hazoorilal Legacy campaign

At the forefront of the fine jewellery segment for the past 68 years, New Delhi based fine jewellery brand Hazoorilal Legacy announced the launch of its Brand Campaign 2021 with brand ambassador, Bollywood star Tara Sutaria. The charismatic Ms. Sutaria made an announcement for Hazoorilal Legacy’s campaign launch on her social media, fondly highlighting her affiliation with the brand.
As the face of the brand, Tara Sutaria said, “I am honoured to continue my association with an iconic brand like Hazoorilal Legacy. A pioneer in the jewellery industry, the brand has changed the face of the jewellery design landscape. I can’t wait for the big reveal in the next few weeks.”
Commenting on the association, Mr. Ramesh Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy said, “We’re delighted to have Tara take our brand story forward. Hazoorilal Legacy stands for classic and timeless jewelry and Tara, with her immense talent and remarkable ethics empowers and embraces the brand’s legacy.”
Hazoorilal Legacy introduced Tara Sutaria as its Brand Ambassador in September of 2019.