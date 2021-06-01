Tara Sutaria’s throwback Tuesday is about sleepy mornings in Goa

Adv.

Actress Tara Sutaria treated her fans with a sun-kissed throwback picture on Tuesday. In the Instagram image, she is seen flaunting a golden dewy glow as the sunrays fall on her face, accentuating her flawless skin.

“Throwback to sleepy mornings in Goa,” she captioned the post.

Tara has three films coming up – “Tadap”, “Ek Villain 2” and “Heropanti 2”.

“Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan. In Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2”, she co-stars with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

She has also been roped in for the second instalment of “Heropanti”. The film stars Tiger Shroff and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The actress, who is reportedly dating actor Aadar Jain, made her Bollywood debut with “Student Of The Year 2”, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She was also seen in the action film “Marjaavaan”.