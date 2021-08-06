HomeBollywoodFashion and LifestyleTiger Shroff comments on Disha Patani's 'pink bikini' pictures
By Glamsham Bureau
Tiger Shroff comments on Disha Patani's pink bikini pictures | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Disha Patani shared a cool picture in a pink swimwear. Her super hot vacation pictures left her fans speechless and even actor Tiger Shroff couldn’t stop himself from calling her hot.

Disha took to her Instagram account to share the image in which she looks ravishing under a warm sun by the sea and her face hid beneath a straw hat.

The 29-year-old actress, who is a fitness freak raised the bar sunbathing in her swimwear.

As soon as she shared her picture on Instagram with a flower emoji, she grabbed the attention of all her fans

Tiger simply wrote in the comment section, “Hott” followed by a red heart and fire emoji.

Her next projects are “Malang 2”, “Ek Villain Returns” and “K Tina”.

Source@dishapatani
