Twinkle Khanna: Foreword makes the book even more interesting

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna keeps giving a glimpse of her reading habits on her social media. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and posted a picture of the book she is reading these days.

The book in the frame is the Gabriel Garcia Marquez classic “Of Love And Other Demons” and Twinkle highlighted a reason that adds to the interest factor of the book.

“The foreword makes the book even more interesting. The journey of how a real life incident, a detail, an excavation, can churn within an authors’s mind and turn into a wonderful novel. Of Love And Other Demons is a true masterpiece #bookstoread #marquez #SpiceCandle #thefarawaytreeindia,” she wrote in the caption.

The aesthetically captured picture shows the cover of Marquez’s book along with a spiced candle with cinnamon, cardamom and clove, with a blue ceramic mug full of plums on the side.

Twinkle’s first book “MrsFunnybones” was declared a bestseller, and her second book, “The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad”, a collection of short stories, was later made into the film “Pad Man” starring her husband Akshay Kumar.