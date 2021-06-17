Twinkle Khanna becomes ‘baba twinkle dev’!

Adv.

Actress-author Twinkle Khanna treated fans to a fun picture with a witty caption on Thursday. The actress, who recently celebrated her mother Dimple Kapadia’s birthday, posted a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen relaxing on the couch, but upside down.

Twinkle, known for her funny captions, wrote: “Sometimes you have to be upside down to see this right side up. #babatwinkledev”.

Twinkle often gives fans a glimpse of her family time. From getting face painted by daughter Nitara, to pictures of holiday with husband, actor Akshay Kumar, the actress keeps fans regularly updated!