Urvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suit

The social media age has given fans a deeper insight into the lives of all their favorite celebrities, and one of the most loved of these is when celebs get out of character and step into leisurewear, making the airport arrival and departure ramp their personal Runway! Our most beloved stars, the fashion-forward Bollywood sweetheart, Urvashi Rautela is no different.

She is not afraid to showcase her taste and sense of fashion extravagantly either, making us fall in love with her every time, and we can’t help but envy every airport look that the super-model pulls off effortlessly!

Recently, Urvashi was spotted at the International Mumbai airport wearing “Ivy Park” from head to toe in a look that has most of us puzzled and in awe at the same time.

Has anyone heard of a get-up that you can wear to a business meeting and hit the gym in too? Us neither! But of course, Rautela hits the sweet spot in a stunning 3-piece sporty Suit from “Ivy Park” in a beautiful Pista green shade.

The look was paired with chrome green “Versace” shades and a high messy fan bun, looking gorgeous and absolutely fabulous in the comfy ensemble styled with “Roberto Cavalli” accessories.

The star pours her love for sneakers yet again wearing her low top oversized “Ivy Park Beyoncé x Adidas” kicks. Anyone else wants one of these hybrid suits? Us too!

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite T.V’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending on #1 and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”, And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!