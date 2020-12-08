Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suit

Our most beloved stars, the fashion-forward Bollywood sweetheart, Urvashi Rautela is no different

By Glamsham Editorial
Urvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suitUrvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suit
Urvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suit
ADVERTISEMENT

The social media age has given fans a deeper insight into the lives of all their favorite celebrities, and one of the most loved of these is when celebs get out of character and step into leisurewear, making the airport arrival and departure ramp their personal Runway! Our most beloved stars, the fashion-forward Bollywood sweetheart, Urvashi Rautela is no different.

She is not afraid to showcase her taste and sense of fashion extravagantly either, making us fall in love with her every time, and we can’t help but envy every airport look that the super-model pulls off effortlessly!

Recently, Urvashi was spotted at the International Mumbai airport wearing “Ivy Park” from head to toe in a look that has most of us puzzled and in awe at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has anyone heard of a get-up that you can wear to a business meeting and hit the gym in too? Us neither! But of course, Rautela hits the sweet spot in a stunning 3-piece sporty Suit from “Ivy Park” in a beautiful Pista green shade.

The look was paired with chrome green “Versace” shades and a high messy fan bun, looking gorgeous and absolutely fabulous in the comfy ensemble styled with “Roberto Cavalli” accessories.

The star pours her love for sneakers yet again wearing her low top oversized “Ivy Park Beyoncé x Adidas” kicks. Anyone else wants one of these hybrid suits? Us too!

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite T.V’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending on #1 and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”, And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKaty Perry shows off her glamorous look in funny TikTok video
Next articleVeeranshu Singhania has given me a push in my little journey: Sharad Malhotra on ‘Naagin 5’

Related Articles

Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood sweetheart, Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great” and with her extraordinary talents and incomparable beauty
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela says her look in her latest music video, Teri load ve, is inspired by Lady Diana, and...
Read more
News

Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan aka Kartik, Naira of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to go on a new journey in Mumbai

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Kartik and Naira, has enthralled the audience for over four years now, and they are now going to take the story forward away from their family.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!

Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood sweetheart, Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great” and with her extraordinary talents and incomparable beauty
Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

Urvashi Rautela rocking the Cheetah print Jumpsuit

Urvashi Rautela rocking the Cheetah print Jumpsuit

Starbucks’ seasonal holiday beverages, food & merchandise

Here’s the latest on Starbucks’ seasonal holiday beverages, food & merchandise

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect body in her shorts!

Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani loves to show off her perfect...

Urvashi Rautela makes the airport her personal runway, check out her hot sport suit 1

Janhvi Kapoor slays in multicoloured slip dress turning into a fashionable...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020