Urvashi Rautela performs ballet dance form at the beach

Adv.

The actress Urvashi Rautela, has emphasized how great of an actress she is, but now we will get to see one more of her talents in an upcoming music video. Urvashi Rautela at the beginning of her acting career was nominated for the best debutant actress in Bollywood and Kannada Film Industry for the films “Singh Saab The Great” and “Mr. Airavata”. The actress later went on to prove her acting skills in many more hits like “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Pagalpanti”, “Sanam Re”, and many other films.

Urvashi Rautela also explored the world of music videos back in 2014 by doing the song “Lovedose” which turned out to be a great hit. Since then Urvashi Rautela has appeared in a number of music videos like “Teri Load Ve”, “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi”, and “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si”. This time the actress is doing a very special and romantic music video “Doob Gaye” with the renowned Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

Recently Urvashi Rautela posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen doing a dance sequence quite elegantly on the beach. The actress was snapped doing a perfect dance form in a black dress looking adorably stunning. Urvashi Rautela will be seen performing ballet and contemporary in the music video. “Doob Gaye” is directed by the talented, Remo Dsouza under the label T series Bhushan Kumar whereas the song is composed by Jaani and B Praak.

Adv.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is having a busy year this time as she will be soon seen in the Jio Studios web series “Inspector Avinash” along with the superstar Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela is going to play the role of a microbiologist and an IITian in her big-budget sci-fi Tamil debut, talking about the South debut the actress will also be seen in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actress is all excited for her international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.