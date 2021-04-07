Watch Urvashi Rautela do the difficult pilates workout

Adv.

Bollywood diva, Urvashi Rautela is also known to be a fitness enthusiast and she never forgets to motivate people through her social media post with her fitness goals and great fashion game. Recently the actress has posted a video of her doing pilates. Many Bollywood celebrities work hard every day to be fit as it is essential because not only it matters to their physical appearance in the public eye but also to keep a balance of mind, body and soul.

Urvashi Rautela uploaded the video on her social media where she is seen doing the control balance back on the pilates reformer to which she left her fans completely astonished. The control balance back Pilates emphasises and requires proper core strength and muscle balance.

Urvashi captioned the video post, “Control Balance Back on the Pilates Reformer ✅✅ Reformer Pilates is perfect as the precise movements performed on the reformer will help you regain strength and improve your posture. If you have back injuries, a sports injury or muscular imbalance, it’s a great way to regain full health. An ideal way to boost endorphins and cleanse your body and mind with focused fitness. ☆ #love #UrvashiRautela #fitness #health #motivation #pilates #reformer #Workout”

Urvashi Rautela’s fans are stunned by the hard work and dedication she puts in working out to maintain her body and cannot stop praising her efforts on social media with comments saying, “your dedication and hard work made you a superstar”, “speechless, what a control and balance of body…brilliant”, “this is damn difficult, will need rock like core” and Urvashi’s friend Josh Yugen also showed support commenting “soooo hardworking my soul sister”. The actress definitely has sexy curves but now we know the amount of hard work behind maintaining those.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen in the upcoming movie “The Black Rose” and the Bollywood remake of Tamil superhit, “Thiruttu Payale 2”. She will be making her Tamil debut with the legend Saravanan in their upcoming mega-budget sci-fi film. Also, Urvashi is starring in the web series “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda. Urvashi has also shot her first debut international music album titled “Versace” with the Egyptian actor Mohammed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be romancing with Guru Randhawa in the upcoming music video “Mar Jayenge”.