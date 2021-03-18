ADVERTISEMENT
Urvashi Rautela ‘off to kitchen’ after her mom shares Virat Kohli’s cooking pic

Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday gave a funny response to her mother after she hinted that her daughter should try cooking.

By Glamsham Bureau
Urvashi Rautela 'off to kitchen'
Urvashi Rautela 'off to kitchen'
On Tuesday, Urvashi had shared on her Instagram a photo of young Virat Kohli helping out his mother in the kitchen. The actress said that the photo had been shared by her mother Meera Rautela.

Sharing Virat Kohli’s kitchen photo, Urvashi wrote: “HEY GUYS I NEED Y’LL HELP!!!! MY MOM @meera_rautela JUST SENT ME THIS PICTURE ON MESSAGE. WHAT DO YOU THINK? WHAT DOES SHE WANT ME TO DO? WHAT’S HER HIDDEN MOTIVE? SCAREDDDD.”

Reacting to her post, netizens suggested that she should enter the kitchen and cook something for her mother, at least a cup of tea.

In reply, Urvashi shared a photograph of herself on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned: “Off to kitchen”.

Urvashi also did not forget to tease her mother Meera Rautela by tagging her in the post!

Although, the background looks nowhere close to a kitchen and appears to be a still from a shoot, the actress looks gorgeous in a red saree and traditional jewellery with her hair left open.

