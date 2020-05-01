WP_Header
Home Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela shares a high-intensity exercise regimen for enthusiasts to stay fit during the lockdown

Bollywood Star, Urvashi Rautela focuses solely on her wellbeing and fitness, and her Instagram posts are real proof of this.

Urvashi Rautela shares a high-intensity exercise regimen for enthusiasts to stay fit during the lockdown 1
By Glamsham Editorial
Urvashi Rautela shares a high-intensity exercise
Urvashi Rautela
WP_ArticleTop

After the lockdown started, everyone has seen fitness bloggers actively posting home exercise videos, seeking to encourage the rest of us to budge on the couch and do a squat.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood celebrities, who won’t be left behind when it comes to fitness fever, have taken to social media to give us all the big workout goals.

WP_ArticleInline_1

Like most of us, during this time away from offering ourselves inane reasons for not exercising, celebrities quickly turned their homes into gyms to keep themselves lean and mean.

Also read: There is something similar between Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Beat Pe Thumka’ and Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Nimbuda’

WP_ArticleInline_2

While in the midst of this Bollywood Star, Urvashi Rautela focuses solely on her wellbeing and fitness, and her Instagram posts are real proof of this.

Quarantined or not, Urvashi has to maintain her Greek god bod. She is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood and there is no denying that.

WP_ArticleInline_3

The actress has also become famous for her intense fitness sessions. Her workout routines are easy to follow during the quarantine period.

And though she’s at home, she manages to interact with her followers either through her heavy weight lifting exercise videos or by sharing some of Backwalkover videos. 

WP_ArticleBottom
Previous articleDrake – War Song Lyrics
Next articleMarshmello and Halsey – Be Kind Song Lyrics

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Urvashi Rautela collaborates with King Bach to create awareness about COVID – 19

Glamsham Editorial -
Our Bollywood stars are trying there level best to spread as much awareness as they can about this pandemic, and that includes extending their hearts and hands overseas to rope in other like minded people
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela’s fitness regime in quarantine

Glamsham Editorial -
Mostly all of our celebrities in Bollywood, are playing too safe, trying not to venture out unless absolutely necessary. So what do they do to keep fit and healthy, while heeding the new advice about staying at home when the pandemic cancels all of their shoots?
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela scrubs Greece event post coronavirus outbreak

Glamsham Editorial -
Actress Urvashi Rautela has cancelled her event n Athens, Greece due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Urvashi, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, was supposed to perform at a grand wedding in Athens
Read more
WP_Sidebar

UPDATES

Marshmello and Halsey – Be Kind Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of 'Be Kind' by Marshmello & Halsey
Read more

Urvashi Rautela shares a high-intensity exercise regimen for enthusiasts to stay fit during the lockdown

Fashion and Lifestyle Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood Star, Urvashi Rautela focuses solely on her wellbeing and fitness, and her Instagram posts are real proof of this.
Read more

Drake – War Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Song Lyrics of 'War' by Drake. Produced by AXL BeatsAlbum Dark Lane Demo Tapes. I don't cop things...
Read more

Irrfan Khan : The actor with a human ‘eye’

News V Vishal -
Irrfan Khan or rather only Irrfan which he always insisted to be called has finally found eternal peace on April 29, 2020. Probably Irrfan is at the best place now.
Read more

Doja Cat ‘Say So’ (Remix) Song Lyrics ft.Nicki Minaj

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Doja Cat 'Say So' (Remix) Song Lyrics featuring Nicki Minaj
Read more
WP_CustAdSB_5
WP_CustAd_3
Glamsham.com - © 2020