Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!

The fashion-forward Bollywood sweetheart, Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great” and with her extraordinary talents and incomparable beauty, she has paved her mark in the B town.

Since then, Rautela has also showcased her taste and sense of fashion extravagantly throughout the years, making us fall in love with her every time, and even though her elaborate glamour looks have reigned in our hearts, we can’t help but envy every streetwear that the super-model pulls off effortlessly!

Recently, the queen influenced many college girls when was seen in a black and white inspired, relaxed yet chic look sporting a basic white padded sleeve tee and a pair of gorgeous jeans shorts with white floral patchwork and beaded hem, showcasing Urvashi’s perfectly toned, long legs. By now we all know how Rautela loves her chunky shoes, and this outfit gave her the perfect reason to flaunt hip, oversized Adidas Beyoncé ivy park kicks, and don’t we love it!

Going ever so minimal on her accessories, the actress threw on some black Dolce Gabbana shades to add a street edge to her ensemble and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, blowing a kiss to all of us! But did the dive forget about Covid in all the fashion? No! rather, Rautela, with her phone in the other hand, is seen carrying a matching white mask, being a responsible citizen while being the most beautiful one too!

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite T.V’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending on #1 and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”, And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!