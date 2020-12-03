Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!

Bollywood sweetheart, Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great” and with her extraordinary talents and incomparable beauty

By Glamsham Editorial
Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!
Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style!
ADVERTISEMENT

The fashion-forward Bollywood sweetheart, Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great” and with her extraordinary talents and incomparable beauty, she has paved her mark in the B town.

Since then, Rautela has also showcased her taste and sense of fashion extravagantly throughout the years, making us fall in love with her every time, and even though her elaborate glamour looks have reigned in our hearts, we can’t help but envy every streetwear that the super-model pulls off effortlessly!

Recently, the queen influenced many college girls when was seen in a black and white inspired, relaxed yet chic look sporting a basic white padded sleeve tee and a pair of gorgeous jeans shorts with white floral patchwork and beaded hem, showcasing Urvashi’s perfectly toned, long legs. By now we all know how Rautela loves her chunky shoes, and this outfit gave her the perfect reason to flaunt hip, oversized Adidas Beyoncé ivy park kicks, and don’t we love it!

ADVERTISEMENT

Going ever so minimal on her accessories, the actress threw on some black Dolce Gabbana shades to add a street edge to her ensemble and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, blowing a kiss to all of us! But did the dive forget about Covid in all the fashion? No! rather, Rautela, with her phone in the other hand, is seen carrying a matching white mask, being a responsible citizen while being the most beautiful one too!

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite T.V’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending on #1 and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”, And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNetflix launches the trailer of its first Tamil anthology – Paava Kadhaigal
Next articleSharib Hashmi wary of comparisons with legendary Uttam Kumar over 'Darbaan' act

Related Articles

News

Urvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela says her look in her latest music video, Teri load ve, is inspired by Lady Diana, and...
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela's mantra: Eat, sleep, squat, repeat

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared her mantra of life in her latest post on social media.Urvashi posted...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela looks adorable in the blue floral dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela had posted this picture recently on her Instagram, while viewers are loving her cute look in the floral dress
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style! 1

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani...
Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style! 2

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video (Lead)

Urvashi Rautela’s schools us with her ultimate Street Style! 3

Miley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu

J Jayalalitha Rajinikanth Kamal Hassan C N Annadurai M Karunanidhi M G Ramachandran Janaki Ramachandran

Today’s movie stars are tomorrow’s CM aspirants in Tamil Nadu

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020