ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi thanks UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov for attending her pre-birthday bash

Actress Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday posted a thank-you note for UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, for taking out time to attend her pre-birthday bash

By Glamsham Bureau
Urvashi thanks UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov
Urvashi thanks UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 24: Actress Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday posted a thank-you note for UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, for taking out time to attend her pre-birthday bash. Urvashi celebrates her birthday on February 25.

“Thanks a billion for this epic birthday surprise to my dear friend Khabib Nurmagomedov and my brother Yashraj Rautela. I just wanna say to Khabib that you are the epitome of dominance and you are the Dagestani mauler. I’d like to thank your father Mr. Abdulmanap, for raising a person like you. Everyone knows that you are the first Muslim to win a UFC title and the biggest Russian athlete worldwide. All I wanna say is that you are the biggest fighter in the history of UFC, so thank you so much for making my day super special and this is the best birthday present. Thank you,” Urvashi wrote.

The actress is currently shooting for the upcoming web series Inspector Avinash, starring Randeep Hooda. She also has an international project with Egyptian actor Mohamad Ramadan besides the bilingual thriller Black Rose and a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Thirutu Payale 2.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAshish Sharma starts shooting for Karan Razdan’s ‘Hindutva’
Next articleActress Pranati Rai Prakash turns singer-composer with ‘Tera muskurana’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Urvashi Rautela to romance Guru Randhawa in ‘Mar Jayenge’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Urvashi Rautela would soon be seen alongside rapper & music composer Guru Randhawa; the collaboration was long due
Read more
News

Urvashi Rautela: We should be scientifically equipped for disasters as glacier bursts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Ahana BhattacharyaMumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Uttarakhand girl Urvashi Rautela feels technology should be in place to warn us against disasters like the recent...
Read more
News

Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Actors Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Shilpa Shetty flaunts 'rockstar vibes'

Shilpa Shetty flaunts ‘rockstar vibes’ in Maldives

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra; checkout what she shared from her holiday
Ayushmann Khurrana: I miss my long hair

Ayushmann Khurrana: I miss my long hair

Kunal Kemmu deadlift 150 kilos of weights

Watch Kunal Kemmu deadlift 150 kilos of weights

Ali Fazal with coach Rohit Nair

Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing

Malaika Arora shares her ‘daily shenanigans’

Sunny Leone's Monday Distraction

Sunny Leone unleashes ‘Monday distraction’ from the pool

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021