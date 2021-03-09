ADVERTISEMENT
Vaani Kapoor sets temperatures soaring in new picture

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor posted a glamorous picture for her fans

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 9: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor posted a glamorous picture for her fans on Instagram, on Tuesday. The actress poses in a yellow cutout ensemble.

“Imagine your cells as billions of stars sparkling inside you… let ‘em shine,” she wrote with the picture.

B-Town friends commented on her post, complimenting the actress. Actress Alia Bhatt wrote: “Body” followed by multiple fire emojis, while actress Diana Penty wrote “Ufff” and added three emojis.

The actress has three films coming up in the next months. She will be seen in Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar and shot in Glasgow, Scotland during lockdown. She is has Shamshera featuring Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, and directed by Karan Malhortra. Vaani will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui where she shares screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

