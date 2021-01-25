Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan shares Haldi ceremony moments

Checkout Varun Dhawan smeared in haldi (turmeric), flexing his muscles, with tinted glasses adding to the swag

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Dhawan Haldi ceremony Pic
Varun Dhawan Haldi ceremony Pic
ADVERTISEMENT

After a very private wedding the day before, actor Varun Dhawan on Monday shared glimpses of his Haldi ceremony on Instagram. 

In one picture, Varun, smeared in haldi (turmeric), is seen flexing his muscles, with tinted glasses adding to the swag. In another image, Varun poses with the groom squad, who wear theme T-shirts that have names of various characters played by the actor printed onto them.

“HALDI done right,” Varun captioned the images. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday in Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House. He had also shared wedding pictures on social media on Sunday, which have gone viral. He had captioned the post, “Life long love just became official”.

While the wedding was a private affair with family and close friends, it is reported that the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai on February 2 for members of the film fraternity.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@varundvn
Previous articleKareena Kapoor supports yoga during pregnancy
Next articleWhat would one call the newly wedded couple?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

What would one call the newly wedded couple?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal. Guess what would one call the newly wedded couple?
Read more
News

Varun Dhawan gets blessings from Karan Johar in a long note

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Karan Johar has penned a long note for the just-married Varun Dhawan, recalling when Varun faced the camera for him for the first time
Read more
News

Varun Dhawan Weds Natasha Dalal Pics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Varun Dhawan, who was tightlipped about the wedding (with Natasha Dalal) all along, posted pictures of the newly-wed couple
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021