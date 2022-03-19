Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and other celebs attend Karan Johar’s party in stylish looks

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt embraced a bright-red strapless floral dress for Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party. She layered it with a matching blazer.

As for the makeup, she rocked a glam, dewy look that was rounded off perfectly with glossy lips.

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram today to share pictures of herself dressed in a bright red floral print dress. As soon as Alia Bhatt shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans.

On the other hand Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also spotted at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party. Both posed together for their first post-marriage photoshoot. On Friday, they shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. In the photo Alia wore a slinky blue dress as she held on to her husband’s arm. While Vicky wore a black jacket.

Check out the photos below.