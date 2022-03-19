- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and other celebs attend Karan Johar’s party in stylish looks

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram today to share pictures of herself dressed in a bright red floral print dress.

By Pooja Tiwari
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and other celebs attend Karan Johar's party in stylish looks pic courtesy instagram
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and other celebs attend Karan Johar's party in stylish looks pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt embraced a bright-red strapless floral dress for Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party. She layered it with a matching blazer.

As for the makeup, she rocked a glam, dewy look that was rounded off perfectly with glossy lips.

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram today to share pictures of herself dressed in a bright red floral print dress. As soon as Alia Bhatt shared the photos on Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans.

On the other hand Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also spotted at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party. Both posed together for their first post-marriage photoshoot. On Friday, they shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. In the photo Alia wore a slinky blue dress as she held on to her husband’s arm. While Vicky wore a black jacket.

Check out the photos below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTelegram banned in Brazil, CEO says forgot to check right emailS
Next articleNaagins Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan set the stage on fire with their sensuous dance moves
CELEBRITY GALLERY
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,346FansLike
50,197FollowersFollow
6,852FollowersFollow
59,546FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US