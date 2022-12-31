Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal are back in Mumbai but they are clearly still busy dreaming of their holiday in Rajasthan.

On Friday, Vicky Kaushal shared new photos from his Rajasthan holiday. He shared a selfie with wife Katrina and captioned it: “Khamma Ghani.” He also posted pictures from his and Katrina’s date night, strolls and more.

Katrina Kaif had shared picture-perfect moments from the holiday and she captioned them: “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever.” Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew back to Mumbai on Thursday.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share beautiful pictures from their Rajasthan vacation below: