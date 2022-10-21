scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look sizzling hot at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Both posed for the paparazzi in ethnic outfits.

By Pooja Tiwari
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Love Birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Both posed for the paparazzi in ethnic outfits. Vicky looked dapper in a black sherwai which had silver sparkles.

Katrina paired the saree with a sleeveless embellished silver blouse that featured an attractive back. She decided to amp up her look with a pair of heavy gold-green earrings and a few striking gold-toned rings that grabbed all the right kind of attention.

For her makeup, Katrina went glam with highlighted face, glossy pink lips, and kohl-rich eyes that gorgeously blended with her ethnic ensemble. To add to her festive look, Katrina chose to add a minimal black bindi and decided to her hair down. Both never fail to amaze us with their festive ensembles.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look sizzling hot at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look sizzling hot at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Previous article
Android users can soon add emoji reactions to iPhone text
Next article
Warner being prepared for keeping duties if Wade gets injured
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Rubina Dilaik

Ananya Panday

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US