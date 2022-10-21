Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif look sizzling hot at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Love Birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Both posed for the paparazzi in ethnic outfits. Vicky looked dapper in a black sherwai which had silver sparkles.

Katrina paired the saree with a sleeveless embellished silver blouse that featured an attractive back. She decided to amp up her look with a pair of heavy gold-green earrings and a few striking gold-toned rings that grabbed all the right kind of attention.

For her makeup, Katrina went glam with highlighted face, glossy pink lips, and kohl-rich eyes that gorgeously blended with her ethnic ensemble. To add to her festive look, Katrina chose to add a minimal black bindi and decided to her hair down. Both never fail to amaze us with their festive ensembles.

