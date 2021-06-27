Vicky Kaushal sprinkles monochrome magic with gym picture

Adv.

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a black and white work out picture on social media. Vicky posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he is seen sitting on a bench. He’s dressed in a sleeveless hoodie paired with shorts.

The actor is looking down and in the background a stack of dumbbells can be seen.

Recently, Vicky shared a video of hiz learning Ginga Capoeira from his trainer.

Adv.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”.

He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled “Sardar Udham Singh” directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky will also be seen in the comedy drama “Mr Lele”.