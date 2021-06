How did Vidya Balan cope with the lockdown?

Adv.

Actress Vidya Balan has opened up on how she coped with lockdown and the pandemic. Vidya, whose latest film “Sherni” released digitally, said that she spent time at home and went back to reading.

“I have been home. It has been uneventful, thankfully. I think that has been a good thing. Spending a lot of time watching stuff, reading. I am glad that I am reading again. There was no question of stepping out or meeting anyone, so I got a lot of time to spend with (husband) Siddharth (Roy Kapur) at home and that’s good,” shared Vidya.

“Sherni” casts Vidya as an upright forest officer on the lookout for a man-eating tigress. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala. The film released on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.