Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal had a unique way of wishing his lady love Nandita Mahtani on her birthday on social media.

Vidyut took to Instagram, where he used a face mapping application to put his and Nandita’s face into veteran stars Jeetendra and Babita’s birthday song ‘Baar baar yeh din aaye’.

He captioned it: Happy Birthday to Nanditaaaaaaaa! @nanditamahtani #CountryBoyStyle#bollywood #bollywoodsongs.”

It was in 2021, when Vidyut proposed to his girlfriend Nandita in front of the Taj Mahal.

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’.

The first instalment ‘Khuda Haafiz’ of the franchise, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, turned out to be a hit in 2020.