Count on our very own country boy, Vidyut Jammwal to take us by surprise and his adorable eccentricity never lets us down! Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani are now officially engaged and the former pulled off a memorable proposal.

Jammwal, who is an army kid, decided to make the proposal special by slipping a ring on her finger while both were rappelling down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra.

After they were officially engaged, they headed to the Taj Mahal. Owing to a personal loss, Jammwal delayed the announcement of the big news.

He took the news of his engagement to social media, in the caption space he wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way💍. 01/09/2021”