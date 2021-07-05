Vijay Varma says 'hello' with new photo-op

Adv.

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vijay Varma shared a car selfie to say hi on social media to his fans.

Vijay posted a picture on Instagram dressed in a black sweatshirt and sunglasses. He sits in his car and smiles at the camera.

“Just here to say hello,” he wrote as caption.

Vijay has started shooting for the upcoming project “Darlings”. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, with Vijay and Roshan Mathew essaying pivotal roles. The film marks Alia’s debut as a producer along with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

