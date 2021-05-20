Manav Kaul does this when he is #boredinthehouse

Adv.

Actor Manav Kaul has found a way to beat boredom when he is hanging about at home doing nothing.

He takes a selfie or two, and posts it on Instagram! Manav has posted a couple of selfies on Instagram, looking at the camera with an enigmatic smile.

Manav, who is also a poet, chose to caption his post using only hashtags to describe the pictures.

He wrote: “#selfshot”, “#Random”, “#boredinthehouse”, “#mightdeletelater”, “#randomlife”, “#selfie”, “#actor”, “#actorslife”, “#jobless”.

The actor was last seen in the digitally-released anthology film “Ajeeb Daastaans”. He is all set to feature alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene in the upcoming thriller series “Finding Anamika”. The show also features Sanjay Kapoor.