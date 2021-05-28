Ayushmann Khurrana captures Tahira Kashyap napping

Adv.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana time and again offers an insight into her personal life by engaging her fans and followers with social media posts. After sharing Throwback Thursday pictures earlier, Tahira shared her weekend mood, captured by husband Ayushmann Khurrana.

Taking a nap with their pet puppy peanut, Tahira was captured alongside her books and phone, by husband Ayushmann Khurrana. Sharing a picture of the same Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said, “@ayushmannk caught us napping! 😴#peanut #siesta #puppylove (got some of my best company in bed 📖 and 🐶 and yea 📱 too!)”.

Best-selling author, filmmaker and an influencer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is known for her strong and eloquent stands for women empowerment through her work.

Adv.

Striking the right balance between professional and personal life, Tahira presents a relatable equation that resonates with the masses. It seems Tahira fell asleep while reading Haruki Murakami’s book ‘After The Quake’; mesmerizing collection of six stories set at the time of the catastrophic 1995 Kobe earthquake.

Haruki Murakami’s book ‘After The Quake’

Author and producer Twinkle Khanna took to the comment section and wrote: “So cute.”

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Adv.

Ayushmann’s upcoming roster includes “Anek”, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and in “Doctor G”.