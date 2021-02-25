ADVERTISEMENT
Malaika Arora recreates ‘Run Lola Run’ in white sari

Malaika Arora shared her version of the hit German film 'Run Lola Run', dubbing it Run Malla Run

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 25: Malaika Arora on Thursday shared her version of the hit German film Run Lola Run, dubbing it Run Malla Run.

In a throwback monochrome picture she posted on Instagram, Malaika is seen running. She is dressed in a white sari that flies all over, with a strapless white blouse. She shows off a toned midriff and her hair falls all over her face.

“Run malla run……. pic @farrokhchothia #thursdaythrowback,” she wrote as the caption.

Actress Katrina Kaif found the picture stunning, and wrote, “One of my favorite photo shoots.”

Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on the digital platforms.

