ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

‘White tiger’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with a cub

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not have essayed the title role in the recently released film, The White Tiger, but she is sure trying to live the avatar

By Glamsham Editorial
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (pic credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may not have given the defining performance in the recently-released film, The White Tiger, nor did she essay the title role, but she is sure trying to live the avatar on social media. Her latest post on Tuesday suggests as much.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram twinning with her pet dog Diana. In the image, Priyanka wears a white and black tiger striped ensemble. She holds Diana, wearing a sweater, using a leash with the same print.

“A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger,” she wrote alongside the image. 

ADVERTISEMENT

American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has directed the India-centric film starring Adarsh Gourav in the central role. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHarry Styles thanks fans for all the birthday wishes
Next articleAshwini-Sairaj break into Top 20 in mixed doubles rankings
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

'The White Tiger' director Ramin Bahrani: Continue to draw upon Satyajit Ray's work

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Sugandha RawalNew Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) American-Iranian director Ramin Bahrani was struck by the realism and humanism in the works of...
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra launches haircare line Anomaly

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced her own haircare line called Anomaly. The actress, who manages her time...
Read more
News

Rapper Cardi B cried and wsa angry after watching ‘The White Tiger’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rapper Cardi B says she was so impressed with The White Tiger that the recently-released film left her angry and in tears
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Khan in an instagram post

Kareena Kapoor shows her version of reality on social media!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown her version on social media and that it will continue, no matter what.

Should Kartik Aaryan try hair & toothpaste ads?

Shirtless Shahid Kapoor with glares

This is Shahid Kapoor’s Monday treat to fans

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal finds eye contact dangerous but lovely!

Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes

Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes

Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021