Why is Pulkit Samrat in a ‘Duh’ state of mind?

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat shared a slice of his state of mind, and by the look of it he is ready to take the joke on himself.

By Glamsham Editorial
Pulkit Samrat in a 'Duh'
Pulkit Samrat in a 'Duh' (photo:instagram)
Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat on Friday shared a slice of his state of mind with fans on social media, and by the look of it he is ready to take the joke on himself.

In an Instagram picture that he has posted, Pulkit wears a white T-shirt with blue and red striped pyjamas.

Written on the T-shirt is: “Duh”.

“Enough said #duh #stateofmind,” he captioned the image.

Pulkit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film casts him opposite Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit will also feature in upcoming projects like Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.  –ians/dc/vnc

