Tahira Kashyap Khurrana proves to be a Nature Baby

Expressing her gratitude towards the various wonders of the nature, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana pledges and urges everyone to preserve and keep the world green on World Environment Day.

With a short video recording some of the varied activities she cherishes in the midst of the nature, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana made a post commemorating World Environment Day saying, “From planting leafy veggies, to making friends with nature’s different species, from jumping amidst the mist to looking with wander at the skies, from taking a dip in the water to messing with sands of the beach, from soaking the winter sun to plucking methi leaves with nani on the chatai….nature has given us so much joy! Let’s marvel, preserve and keep💚 #worldenvironmentday”.

An author, filmmaker and an influencer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is known to create conversations on contemporary issues with utmost ease and wit, striking a chord with the masses owing to her relatable approach.

Through her social media posts, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana gives an insight into her daily life depicting the struggles and joys that resemble with the emotions of the audience.