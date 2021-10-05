- Advertisement -

Actress Yami Gautam has revealed that she is suffering from a skin condition called Keratosis pilaris and said that she developed the condition during her teenage years and that there is no cure for it.

Yami also shared a bunch of unedited pictures embracing her skin on Twitter.

Alongside the images, she wrote: “Hello friends,I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin condition called Keratosis-Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it.”

Keratosis pilaris is a condition that causes rough patches and small, acne-like bumps on the skin.

Yami added: “I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful.”

She revealed that she has been dealing with it for many years and has now decided to let go of all her fears with the post.

“I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it. I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly,” she concluded.