Bollywood Fashion and Lifestyle

Yami gives tutorial on how to get clicked for picture

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 7: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has shared steps on how to get the perfect picture on her social media platform.

Yami posted a throwback picture from her recent film release “Ginny Weds Sunny”. She is seen dressed in a stunning embellished lehenga and smiling at the camera.

“Smile check aaaaand click #ginnywedssunny #happymemories,” she wrote as the picture’s caption.

The film which released digitally also features Vikrant Massey and is directed by Puneet Khanna.

Yami would next be seen in the spooky adventure comedy “Bhoot Police” which also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The horror comedy would be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past.

