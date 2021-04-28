3 reasons why Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Naam' is a must watch

Adv.

Many of us have grown up watching & exploring those melodramatic, romantic Bollywood movies with absolutely no regrets! The 80’s blockbuster, ‘Naam’, was utmost relevant back then showcasing how young minds lured by the promise of quick money and lavish lifestyle, get trapped in the quicksand of greed and wrong doings. Today, after more than three decades of its release, the film is equally relevant and relatable. ‘Naam’ is bound to steal your heart making it a must watch for anyone irrespective of the times we live in.

A blockbuster direction with terrific trio

‘Naam’ has been a turning point in renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s filmmaking career. This crime-thriller film is penned by Salim Khan and is high on emotional drama with some top-notch performances from the best of Bollywood- Nutan, Amrita Singh and Sanjay Dutt. This movie is a poignant reminder of how one must always be righteous in earning a living. The cost of losing one’s moral and integrity can be huge and the loss can be irreversible. After its theatrical release, the film had created a massive fanbase and went on to become a highly successful enterprise at the box office. The film also stars Poonam Dhillon and Paresh Rawal in the prominent roles.

A live-in relationship in 80s? It had to be a bold romantic love story

‘Naam’ marks a huge milestone in Sanjay Dutt’s film career and the history of Bollywood cinema. Ravishing actor Amrita Singh also made a perfect on-screen pairing with Dutt where they were shown to be in a live-in relationship. Isn’t that quite bold for the 80s Bollywood? If you are someone who adore Bollywood romance, you definitely can’t afford to miss out on this unusual love story.

Pankaj Udhas’ ‘Chithi Aayi Hain’

‘Chithi Aayi Hain’, an enchanting song written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Panjaj Udhas still strikes the right chord. Even after 35 years when we hear this magical song ‘Chithi Aayi Hain’, we get goosebumps and moist eyed. The melodious song still strikes the right chord no matter how old you are. Not to forget, watching Sanjay Dutt’s phenomenal performance in the song would certainly make you teary eyed and go back down the memory lane recalling your loved ones.

