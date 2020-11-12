Advtg.
Bollywood Feature

5 fresh jodis waiting to scintillate the silver screens

The Hindi film audience has always had an appetite for new pairs and fresh chemistry between their heroes and heroines

By Pooja Tiwari
On screen chemistry of artistes is often what people buy movie tickets for. After all, who wouldn’t wish to get a dekko of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol effortlessly making you believe in love! The Hindi film audience has always had an appetite for new pairs and fresh chemistry between their heroes and heroines! Though 2020 has had a fair amount of gap in terms of movie releases, but the next few months will more than make up for the missing magic of the movies. And what’s even more exciting are the fresh jodis that are waiting for us – 

1) Diljit Dosanjh-Fatima Sana Shaikh 
Who would have thought that a Gabru munda could’ve fallen for this Marathi mulgi? All set to star together in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Fatima and Diljit are said to have the most affable on screen chemistry that one has seen in a long time. The family entertainer touted as the laugh riot hinges on the duo’s unlikely pairing, which is at the heart of the story. 

2) Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan 
Coolie Number 1 has been unforgettable for Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s stellar act together. But in the reboot version, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will give the audience a taste of their new age pairing, taking forward the baton effectively. The gen-Y stars are waiting for fans to catch a glimpse of their lovable banter. 

3) Rajkummar Rao-Nushrratt Bharuccha
The National Award winning actor fighting on screen to win the love of his sweetheart in the upcoming Chhalaang is one story that has people rooting for it. The win of the underdog is a story that never fails and in this case, the quirky chemistry of the lead actors is one of the films’ highlights!

The upcoming Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Turram Khan” has been renamed “Chhalaang”. The films lead actress and Nushrat Bharucha took to Instagram to share the news.

4) Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor
The frenzy when a real-life couple romance on screen is on another level. Ranbir and Alia are all set to share screen space for the first time in one of the decade’s most awaited films, Brahmastra. Fans of the couple can’t wait for the D-day enough!

5) Vaani Kapoor – Ayushmann Khurrana 
Ayushmann’s first film post lockdown is a unique love story where he plays a cross functional athlete. The love story will see him share screen space for the first time with Vaani Kapoor. Their fresh chemistry is what has their director Abhishek Kapoor excited about the project!

