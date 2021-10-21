- Advertisement -

Babloo Bachelor is finally in theaters now! Post second wave of Covid , now on 22 Oct along with Maharashtra all India Multiplex is opening and Hindi movie Babloo Bachelor is hitting in theaters.

Here are a few reasons why you could watch Babloo Bachelor starring Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Tejashri Pradhan!

Charismatic Characters and Spectacular Storylines

Who doesn’t like the combination of confusion, drama and comedy. Plus the trailer of this film does look very promising, interesting, mysterious and has a unique plot.

Promising Performances

The Indian film industry has many renowned actors that give their best in the movies and Sharman Joshi is one of them. Pooja Chopra shows her spectacular acting skills as Avantika and Tejashri Pradhan played a promising role as Swati in this film. While singing and dancing are often part of Indian film, the performers bring genuine emotion and memorable performances to their roles.

Super Hit and Outstanding Music

Babloo Bachelor has entertaining songs which are just perfect to dance to or to romance, for couples who are deeply in love. Singers like Arijit Singh, Pappon, Bappi Lahiri, Shreya Ghoshal, Jeet Gannguli, Dev Negi and Aakansha Sharma have sung each and everyone song well. This film is a total package of entertainment and you can never see a Bollywood movie without experiencing a great soundtrack.

Vibrant Shooting Locations

Lucknow is one of the shooting locations where you can see beautiful houses and rich culture in this film. All the shoot locations in this movie that appeared in the trailer are amazing and eye-catching as the film is very beautifully shot.

Creating Trends

In this movie’s trailer, we can clearly see Sharman Joshi’s stunning suits and ethnic wear which will create a new trend this Diwali. Pooja Chopra and Tejashri Pradhan’s outfits both ethnic and western which we can see in the trailer are stunning, contemporary and ravishing! Almost all the Bollywood actors have always been in the news because of their unique yet stylish fashion quotient. Many fans take fashion inspiration from these celebrities. Whether it is ethnic wear or western wear, you can always slay the look by taking inspiration from this movie.