Mumbai Police-Ayushmann Khurrana indulge in public service banter

Adv.

Mumbai Police’s social media game has been on point and has won hearts. Today, they issued a public service announcement by using few Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana’s picture and films. The memes featured dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kajol, and are humorous as well as informative.

There are a series of witty memes featuring other Bollywood stars too. The memes are intended to remind people to take precautions amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In one of the meme they wrote, “Be ‘Zyada Savdhaan’ today to ensure everything is ‘Shubh Mangal’ every day. Meeting your ‘Dream Girl’ could cost you. So, don’t do this ‘Bewakoofiyan’. The message, obviously, started becoming viral.

Adv.

Ayushmann spotted this and took the fun banter forward by endorsing the public service message to stay at home during the pandemic.

He commented on the Mumbai Police post by writing, “Sheher ke saare ‘Vicky Donor’. Please Mumbai Police ki Dhyan Se Suno, Aur Bahar Jaane ki ‘Bewakoofiyan’ na karo 🙏 you will find enough time to meet your ‘Pyari Bindu’. Abhi time nahin hai ki hum ‘Nautanki Saala’ bane aur risk le. Filhaal Shubh Mangal Aur Zyada Saavdhan Raho! Apki Samajhdaari aapko Covid jaisi buri ‘Bala’ se bachaayegi. Jai Hind 🙏”

A meme featuring late actor Rajesh Khanna’s photograph urges people to order food at home instead of stepping out. It reads: ‘Rajesh’ order ‘Khanna’ at home.

Adv.

Along with the meme, Mumbai Police posted: “Pushpa, we hate rule-breakers! Stay home rey… #BeBollyGood #KakaWouldSay #StayHomeStaySafe #takingoncorona.”

A meme featuring Amitabh Bachchan reminds people to wear masks properly. It reads: ‘Big-B’lunder wearing your mask below nose.

A meme featuring Kajol’ picture says: You can’t ‘Kajol’ us into thinking getting chocolates is essential.

Adv.

Mumbai Police borrowed from a popular dialogue of Kajol from “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” to write alongside the meme: “Cheater, cheater, cheater… That’s what you are!”

The meme featuring Ayushmann Khurrana warns people against stepping out. It reads: ‘Ayush, Maan’ Ja — it is very unwise to step out unnecessarily.

Alongside the meme, it is written: “Be ‘Zyada Saavdhan’ today to ensure everything’s ‘Shubh Mangal’ everyday.”