Bollywood celebrates the planet on Earth Day

On the occasion of Earth Day on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share pictures of themselves amid nature and talk about the need to save the planet.

Katrina Kaif posted a stylish throwback of herself in a Kimono dress and wrote: “#tb to a day at one of the most beautiful places on makes you appreciate days like these, just being out in nature.”

Rakul Preet Singh wrote about how we must take a pledge to save the planet. “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it ! Let’s pledge to be a part of the solution not the pollution. #happyearthday,” she said.

Kajol posted a black and white picture of herself, under a tree and wrote: “Beleaf it or not, the trees give us so much more than Wifi#EarthDay #ClimateAction.”

Diana Penty shared that she is the “happiest” in nature. “Always happiest when I’m in nature The time has come to accept the damage we’re creating and our part in it. I’m actively considering what I can do and how I can make the change for myself and those around me. Maybe you could too? Mother Earth will be the better for it #WorldEarthDay #TBT,” she wrote while sharing a reel of her enjoying nature.

Neha Dhupia posted a picture kissing her daughter in a park, and wrote; “Earth day every day … #stayhomestaysafe #worldearthday #ourplanetourhome @angadbedi.”

Daisy Shah shared a sun-kissed picture of herself and wrote about the importance of connecting with nature. “MAKE EVERY DAY EARTH DAY Nature is the ultimate way to connect with yourself. It heals you, blesses you, loves you without asking anything in return. You don’t need a garden or a tree… have a plant in your house? Just go have a tête-à-tête with it and see how it will grows n blooms,” she shared.

Sharing a picture of the Earth, actor Arjun Rampal wrote: “Earth only has one enemy. That’s Humans. Let’s become friends. #earthday.”