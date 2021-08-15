HomeBollywoodFeature

Can Neeraj Chopra attract Bollywood towards athletics?

Will Neeraj Chopra, who bagged a gold medal in javelin throw at the Olympics, inspire more films based on athletics in Bollywood...

By Glamsham Bureau
Golden boy Neeraj Chopra | pic courtesy: instagram
The achievement of Neeraj Chopra, who bagged a gold medal in javelin throw at the recent Tokyo Olympics, will inspire more films based on athletics as a subject in Bollywood, filmmakers say.

Talking about the same, filmmaker Anees Bazmee said, “Definitely! It is a great achievement. Gold medal is a big thing and has inspired the entire nation. Films have earlier been made on athletics like Mary Kom biopic and others. More such films will be made I think. He is an inspiration not only for the film industry but for the entire nation.”

“However, I personally think it is too early to make a biopic on Neeraj Chopra because I’m sure this is just the beginning of his achievements. He will achieve a lot more,” the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ director added.

Producer Ashoke Pandit, who has recently announced a biopic on track and field athlete Pinki Pramanik, said: “Our industry is always on the lookout for inspiring stories. What inspires the nation and the world, always inspires a filmmaker. We are also creative people and subjects like these excite us.”

Talking about Neeraj Chopra, Pandit added: “His back story, his struggling days, family, his hard work, will not only inspire makers but also encourage youngsters to get into sports. Javelin throw is something which has already started exciting children after Neeraj’s achievement.”

Jaydeep Sarkar, one of the directors of the latest anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’, feels Neeraj Chopra’s story will make a very nice biopic.

He shared: “Sports have always fascinated filmmakers, because it’s more than just the sport. It’s about a triumph of the spirit. Neeraj Chopra’s story is so compelling and his humanity is so inspiring. It’ll make for a very riveting film.”

While biopics and sports dramas seem to be hot favourite genres in B-Town of late, whether Neeraj’s success can attract more filmmakers towards athletics as a subject, only time will tell.

–By Ahana Bhattacharya

Source@neeraj____chopra
