ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood Feature

Can the ‘Sholay’ return?

Can someone imagine a sequel of 'Sholay' in contemporary times? Does anyone have the courage to think out-of-the-box instead of dishing out trash in the name of entertainment

By Nitin Jain
Dharmendra & Amitabh Bachchan in a Sholay Poster
Dharmendra & Amitabh Bachchan in a Sholay Poster
ADVERTISEMENT

Can someone imagine a sequel of ‘Sholay’ in contemporary times? Does anyone have the courage to think out-of-the-box instead of dishing out trash in the name of entertainment.

Dear friends, this is the 45th year of the movie that changed the paradigm of Indian cinema. There are umpteen number of stories around the movie itself. Every person you meet has something unique to share about Sholay.

My friend, a cinema critic has defined this movie as a movie in ‘episodes’. Also a point to be noted about the narrative, screenplay, dialogues, direction, etc. is that the movie seems incomplete without any of the characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the characters, scenes, sequences seem imperative unlike contemporary movies where even children find mistakes and there are gross bloopers. Also the high point about the writers is that each character is well defined and has a role to take the narrative ahead.

Most dialogues are so powerful independently or in the narrative that they have become a parlance in the day to day life and below are just a few examples:

Kitne aadmi the?we use it even when we come back from a meeting and the boss inquires!!
Beta soja nahin toh gabbar aa jayega!a parent trying to make the child go to sleep
Itna sannaata kyon hai bhai?When we find pin-drop silence at home or workplace
Tera naam kya hai… Basanti?healthy flirting
Chal dhanno, basanti ki ijjat ka sawal haiwhen one is driving, heading towards a meeting and the signal turns green
Aadhe udhar, aadhe udhar baaki ke mere saath!!fun time while playing games or other entertaining activities

You see the list is endless and the stories around the story are endless too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there no one who can really take the story forward set in the contemporary times with actors like Amitabh Bachchan still ‘young’ and kicking.

There are umpteen films that have been remade in contemporary times for e.g. Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, I guess is a remake of Nadiya Ke Paar. There are also films that are made with stories moving ahead with time and age of the characters/actors.

We have, for e.g. Top Gun: Maverick been made as a sequel after more than 3 decades, why can’t we take the ‘Sholay’ saga ahead? Probably, considering creating a ‘new back story’ where Jai still remains alive and both the friends move to city, get educated, engaged in some business, successful and are now contemporary citizens. They can probably trouble shoot contemporary issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the current times there are suited-booted entities that are more dreadful than the ‘Dakus’ of those times. The crime scene need not be like the actual, it could be in another serious form and Jai & Veeru can use their intelligence and solve it. Infact Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Kaante’ could be a reference point too.

I’m sure with so much of talent available and now platforms like OTT are available, someone somewhere can imagine taking the story ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBharatPe raises Rs 786 cr in Series D at Rs 6,552 cr valuation
Next articleHina Khan flaunting her flawless body in this black outfit
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mouni Roy is becoming her 'own best friend'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy on Wednesday revealed that she is finally becoming her own best friend.Mouni shared two boomerang videos on...
Read more
News

Bikini beauty Alia Bhatt poses with best friends

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a stunning Instagram picture in a hot pink bikini, posing...
Read more
News

‘MayDay’ takes Amitabh Bachchan to his cult classic ‘Deewar’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed that shooting for his upcoming film MayDay has taken him to the same spot where he shot iconic scenes...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kashmir

Kashmir fascinates Bollywood filmmakers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood film producers, who are on a visit to Kashmir, mesmerised by its natural beauty, on Friday expressed their desire to shoot their upcoming films in the Valley.
'Sandese Aate Hain' to 'Teri Mitti' Tricolour tunes of various moods

‘Sandese Aate Hain’ to ‘Teri Mitti’ Tricolour tunes of various moods

A film works, not star sons

Check out Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal prove that their love is eternal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s adorable moments prove that their love...

Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary Romantic songs of Sushant Singh Rajput from his movies

Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Romantic songs of Sushant Singh Rajput...

Bollywood ecstatic after Team India's historic victory in Brisbane

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021