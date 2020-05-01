WP_Header
Home Bollywood Feature

Happy Birthday: Anushka Sharma’s iconic dialogues from her movies

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma’s birthday, we have a list of iconic dialogues from her movies.

Happy Birthday: Anushka Sharma’s iconic dialogues from her movies 1
By G Shweta
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
WP_ArticleTop

One of the finest actresses of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday today. She turned 31 today. The actress is known to bring life to every character she portrays on the big screen. 

Starting her career opposite Shah Rukh khan in the popular film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka carved a niche for herself in the industry in no time with her charming personality.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma shares a family photo amid COVID-19

WP_ArticleInline_1

Anushka also launched her production company in 2014 called Clean Slate Films that has produced three of her films namely – NH10 (2015), Phillauri (2017) and Pari (2018). She owns a clothing brand called Nush started in 2017.

Anushka and Virat met in 2012 on the sets of their first commercial together. The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy in the presence of family.

WP_ArticleInline_2

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma’s birthday, we have a list of iconic dialogues from her movies. Check out the dialogues below:

“Business ka first rule … jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo” – Band Baaja Baaraat
“Pyar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai” – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
“Boyfriends na filmon ki tarah hote hain…Kuch time pass toh kuch blockbusters” – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
“Bade se bada business … paise se nahi, ek bade idea se bada hota hai” – Badmaash Company
“Yeh haath nahi hatauda hai hatauda! mooh pe pada na, daant popcorn ki tarah bahar aa jayenge ” – Sultan
WP_ArticleBottom
Previous articleRomantic songs from the serial ‘Kahiin To Hoga’
Next articleDoja Cat, Nicki Minaj surprise fans with ‘Say So’ remix

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a message amid COVID-19

G Shweta -
Anushka Sharma shared this news on her Instagram captioned, "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. ????”Virat Kohli also shared the same video and captioned, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. ????”
Read more
News

Why Anushka Sharma was advised to give up producing films?

Glamsham Editorial -
In over a decade-long journey in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma has worked in myriad genres of films and also donned the producer's hat at the age of 25. She says as an artiste, she has always backed "disruptive content" throughout her career.
Read more
News

Women’s T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj, Virat Kohli compliment as India reach first final

Glamsham Editorial -
Ace cricketers Mithali Raj and Virat Kohli led the way as congratulatory messages came flowing for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team as they became the first Indian women's side to make it to the final of the T20 World Cup
Read more
WP_Sidebar

UPDATES

Urvashi Rautela shares a high-intensity exercise regimen for enthusiasts to stay fit during the lockdown

Fashion and Lifestyle Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood Star, Urvashi Rautela focuses solely on her wellbeing and fitness, and her Instagram posts are real proof of this.
Read more

Drake – War Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Song Lyrics of 'War' by Drake. Produced by AXL BeatsAlbum Dark Lane Demo Tapes. I don't cop things...
Read more

Irrfan Khan : The actor with a human ‘eye’

News V Vishal -
Irrfan Khan or rather only Irrfan which he always insisted to be called has finally found eternal peace on April 29, 2020. Probably Irrfan is at the best place now.
Read more

Doja Cat ‘Say So’ (Remix) Song Lyrics ft.Nicki Minaj

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Doja Cat 'Say So' (Remix) Song Lyrics featuring Nicki Minaj
Read more

Shri Krishna Title Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Krishna (also called Shri Krishna), is an Indian television epic series, which created, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The series originally aired weekly on Doordarshan.
Read more
WP_CustAdSB_5
WP_CustAd_3
Glamsham.com - © 2020