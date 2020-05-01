WP_ArticleTop

One of the finest actresses of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday today. She turned 31 today. The actress is known to bring life to every character she portrays on the big screen.

Starting her career opposite Shah Rukh khan in the popular film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka carved a niche for herself in the industry in no time with her charming personality.

Anushka also launched her production company in 2014 called Clean Slate Films that has produced three of her films namely – NH10 (2015), Phillauri (2017) and Pari (2018). She owns a clothing brand called Nush started in 2017.

Anushka and Virat met in 2012 on the sets of their first commercial together. The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy in the presence of family.

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma’s birthday, we have a list of iconic dialogues from her movies. Check out the dialogues below:

“Business ka first rule … jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo” – Band Baaja Baaraat

“Pyar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai” – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

“Boyfriends na filmon ki tarah hote hain…Kuch time pass toh kuch blockbusters” – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

“Bade se bada business … paise se nahi, ek bade idea se bada hota hai” – Badmaash Company

“Yeh haath nahi hatauda hai hatauda! mooh pe pada na, daant popcorn ki tarah bahar aa jayenge ” – Sultan