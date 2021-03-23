Happy Birthday: Kangana Ranaut’s iconic songs will make you groove

ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana Ranaut turns 34 today. Kangana Ranaut’s performance in it is one of the best of her career so far.

One day before the birthday, the government has given a huge gift to Kangana. Kangana has been awarded the National Award for the films 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. This is the fourth time Kangana National Award is being made in her name.

The movie that officially gave Kangana the title of “the queen of Bollywood” was beyond hilarious and its dance were something that we will remember for a lifetime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top songs starring Kangana Ranaut.