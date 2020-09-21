Happy Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s item songs will make you groove

Bollywood Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 40th birthday today and it is almost as if the actress seems to be aging backward.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is certainly one of the most loved and celebrated stars in the tinsel town. She started off her journey with 2000 film Refugee along with Abhishek Bachchan. The film was helmed by JP Dutta.

Winning hearts as an actress, wife and a mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan not only makes the men bow down to her, but our beloved Bebo is also a woman-crush for the ladies out there! Be it acting, style or public appearances, the actress is known for her good looks, great performances, and classy personality!

On the ocassion of her 40th birthday.Check out the Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glamorous item songs below:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”. Also, Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child.